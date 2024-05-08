Yamaha Corporation, traded under the ticker YAMHF.PK, has announced a net profit of 29.6 billion yen for the fiscal year of 2024. This figure represents a 22.4% decrease from the previous year. The basic earnings per share dropped to 175.68 yen, from 222.64 yen in the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, the company’s core operating profit reported a 26.6% decrease to 33.6 billion yen. However, there was a slight increase of 2.5% in the revenue, which reached 462.9 billion yen.For the fiscal year 2025, Yamaha has projected a basic earnings per share of 206.86 yen, a profit of 34.0 billion yen, and a revenue reaching 465.0 billion yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com