Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., identified in the market as YAMHF.PK, reported a technical partnership with British race car developer Lola Cars Ltd on Thursday. The goal of this collaboration is to design and provide sophisticated electric powertrains for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.Yamaha stated that this partnership would boost its expertise in energy management technology.At present, Yamaha's shares are down by 2.84 percent, trading at $8.90 on the Other OTC.