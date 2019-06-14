Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Yen Advances Amid Middle East Tensions, Trade Worries

Yen Advances Amid Middle East Tensions, Trade Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Japanese yen climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday, as worries about rising tensions in the Middle East and persistent trade tensions between the U.S. and China dampened risk sentiment.

The U.S. blamed Iran for the attacks in the Gulf of Oman and said it will defend its forces and interests in the Middle East.

Trade tensions intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was holding up a trade deal with China and had no interest in moving ahead unless Beijing agrees to four or five “major points” which he did not specify.

Oil prices declined in Asian trading after the U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its forecasts for 2019 world oil demand.

China’s consumer inflation hit a 15-month high in May, but factory gate inflation slowed in May amid sluggish commodity demand and faltering manufacturing activity, reinforcing economic growth worries.

The currency traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the euro.

The yen edged higher to a session’s high of 108.16 versus the greenback, from a low of 108.40 hit at 8:45 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around the 106.00 level.

The yen climbed to 8-day highs of 108.72 against the franc and 121.97 against the euro, off its early lows of 109.12 and 122.27, respectively. The yen is seen finding resistance around 107.00 against the franc and 119.00 against the euro.

The yen advanced to a 10-day high of 136.95 versus the pound, following a decline to 137.42 at 6:45 pm ET. If the yen rises further, 134.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

Reversing from its early lows of 81.33 against the loonie, 71.22 against the kiwi and 74.97 against the aussie, the yen firmed to a weekly high of 81.05, 11-day high of 70.70 and a 6-1/2-month high of 74.60, respectively. The yen is poised to find resistance around 78.5 against the loonie, 69.00 against the kiwi and 73.5 against the aussie.

Looking ahead, U.S. retail sales and industrial production for May, business inventories for April and University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for June are set for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.