Yen Falls Against Majors

The Japanese yen declined against its key counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.

Reversing from its early highs of 120.77 against the euro and 109.66 against the franc, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 121.05 and 109.91, respectively.

The yen edged lower to 108.32 against the greenback and 140.12 against the pound, coming off from its early highs of 108.18 and 139.89, respectively.

The yen dipped to near a 3-month low of 70.02 against the kiwi, 4-day lows of 82.48 against the loonie and 75.01 against the aussie, from its early highs of 69.56, 82.30 and 74.71, respectively.

The next possible support for the yen is seen around 122.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc, 112.00 against the greenback, 142.5 against the pound, 73.00 against the kiwi, 83.5 against the loonie and 76.5 against the aussie.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com