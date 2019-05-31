Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Yen Trades Higher After Trump's Tariff Move On Mexico

Yen Trades Higher After Trump's Tariff Move On Mexico

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Japanese yen traded higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods as well as weak Chinese manufacturing data sparked risk aversion.

Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico to curb illegal immigration across the border to the U.S.

In a tweet, Trump said that from 10 June a 5 percent tariff would be imposed and would slowly rise until the situation is resolved.

Trump latest announcement came on the heels of persistent trade tensions with China, further exacerbating growth concerns.

China’s manufacturing activity declined in May for the first time in three months amid ongoing trade spat with the U.S, official data showed.

Risk sentiment took a hit, triggering a rally in safe havens such as U.S. and German bonds, the Japanese yen and gold.

Data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed that Japan’s housing starts declined for the first time in five months in April.

Housing starts dropped 5.7 percent year-on-year in April, after a 10.0 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast the housing starts to fall 0.8 percent. This was the first decline since December.

The currency has been trading in a positive territory against its major rivals in the Asian session.

The yen firmed to a 5-month high of 108.71 against the greenback and a 3-week high of 108.09 against the franc, from Thursday’s closing values of 109.62 and 108.75, respectively. The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 106.00 against both the greenback and the franc.

The yen that closed yesterday’s trading at 122.00 against the euro and 138.19 against the pound strengthened to near 5-month highs of 121.17 and 136.63, respectively. If the yen rallies further, 118.00 and 133.00 are possibly seen as its next resistance levels against the euro and the pound, respectively.

The Japanese yen also moved up to near 5-month highs of 75.09 against the aussie, 80.16 against the loonie and 70.68 against the kiwi, compared to yesterday’s closing values of 75.77, 81.21 and 71.36, respectively. The yen is seen finding resistance around 73.5 against the aussie, 78.5 against the loonie and 69.0 against the kiwi.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.