The Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have come together for a noble cause aimed at preserving the Yinhawangka culture while also promoting community growth. Their new collaboration, the ‘Living Cultures Program’, is all about recording, conserving, and spreading cultural customs. This includes aspects like language, oral histories, female roles, arts, spiritual pathways, as well as folklore.Beyond cultural preservation, the partnership also has a broader economic goal. It seeks to spark economic development, enhance community well-being, propagate responsible cultural land ownership, and provide cultural awareness training. These initiatives will empower Yinhawangka members by equipping them with new skills and employment prospects.To ensure the success of the program, Rio Tinto has pledged $9.5 million in funding, spread over a six-year period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com