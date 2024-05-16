Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced that its board has authorized a repurchase of up to $2.0 billion in common stock, effective from July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026. This new authorization follows the previous buyback plan approved in September 2022, which is set to expire on June 30, 2024.Additionally, the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share of common stock. This dividend will be payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders who are recorded as of the close of business on May 28, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com