Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced that its board has authorized a repurchase of up to $2.0 billion in common stock, effective from July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026. This new authorization follows the previous buyback plan approved in September 2022, which is set to expire on June 30, 2024.Additionally, the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share of common stock. This dividend will be payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders who are recorded as of the close of business on May 28, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Asian Markets A Sea Of Green - May 16, 2024
- Sensex, Nifty To Follow Global Peers Higher After US Inflation Data - May 16, 2024
- Yum! Brands To Buy Back Up To $2.0 Bln Of Shares - May 16, 2024