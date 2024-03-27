Novocure Ltd., partner of Zai Lab Ltd., recently announced in its phase 3 clinical trial that its Tumor Treating Fields therapy shows significant improvements in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial specifically targeted patients with 1-10 brain metastases from NSCLC and was thus deemed successful.Brain metastases occur when cancer cells leave the original tumor and form new tumors after traveling through the blood or lymph system to the brain. The recent trial demonstrated significant strides in mitigating this process. The results showed that the specific therapy, along with supportive care, had slowed down the intracranial progression to a median time of 21.9 months compared to the 11.3 months in patients treated with only supportive care for brain metastasis.Despite these promising results, the biotechnology company has stated that the trial did not yield significant results during the primary analyses of secondary endpoints. These secondary endpoints include factors such as time to neurocognitive failure, overall survival, and radiological response rate.Currently, shares of Zai Lab are trading at $15.98 on the Nasdaq, showing a modest increase of 0.09 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com