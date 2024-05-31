Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF.PK) announced on Friday that it has received positive feedback from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency regarding Dasiglucagon solution for injection. This treatment is aimed at addressing severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged six years and older with diabetes mellitus.Following this encouraging feedback, Zealand Pharma plans to seek a final decision from the European Commission on granting marketing authorization within the European Union.Previously, the Dasiglucagon injection was approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2021 under the brand name Zegalogue.As of now, Zealand Pharma’s stock is trading at $91.75, marking a 2.62 percent increase on the OTC Market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com