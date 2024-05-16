Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) disclosed an increased net loss for the first quarter, rising to 228.65 million Danish Kroner from 193.63 million Kroner the previous year. This equates to a per-share net loss of 3.71 Kroner, a slight improvement from the loss of 3.76 Kroner recorded in the same period last year.Conversely, quarterly revenues saw an uptick, reaching 15.09 million Kroner, up from 13.63 million Kroner in the prior year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com