Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) has reported a reduction in net losses for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.The company’s net loss amounted to RMB 2.014 billion, or RMB 1.01 per share, which is an improvement from last year’s net loss of RMB 2.394 billion, or RMB 1.20 per share.On an adjusted basis, excluding certain items, Zeekr reported a net loss of RMB 2.011 billion, or RMB 1.01 per share for the first quarter.The company’s revenue saw a significant increase of 71.0%, reaching RMB 14.736 billion, up from RMB 8.620 billion in the same quarter last year.Summary of Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd.’s first-quarter earnings (GAAP):- Net Loss (Q1): RMB 2.014 billion compared to RMB 2.394 billion last year.- Earnings Per Share (Q1): RMB 1.01 compared to RMB 1.20 last year.- Revenue (Q1): RMB 14.736 billion compared to RMB 8.620 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com