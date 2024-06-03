Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) announced on Monday a successful outcome from its placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 2 clinical trial of KP1077 (serdexmethylphenidate or SDX) in patients with idiopathic hypersomnia.This proof-of-concept study aimed to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of KP1077, which was well tolerated at all evaluated dose levels. The company presented its data in a poster session at SLEEP 2024 in Houston, Texas.Adrian Quartel, Chief Medical Officer of Zevra, stated, “We believe that KP1077 has the potential to offer a differentiated treatment option for patients who are underserved by currently available therapies.”Idiopathic hypersomnia is a rare sleep disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness.ZVRA is currently trading at $4.83, reflecting a 3.98 percent increase from the previous close of $4.65, on a volume of 108,488.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com