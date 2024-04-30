Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) has disclosed its intention to acquire the metering and rating solution company, Togai. Once the deal is finalized, Togai’s metering and rating services will become an integral part of Zuora’s current product offerings. The services will be made available as a new standalone usage package, as well as in combination with Zuora’s existing consumption solution. This deal serves to enhance Zuora’s capacity to facilitate total monetization.Togai was established in 2022 by co-founders Abhishek Rajagopal, Aravind Sriraman, and Tholkappiyan Velavan, who, along with their workforce, will now become part of the Zuora organization. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in the early part of May 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com