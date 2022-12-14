The Asian Development Bank lowered the economic growth forecast for the developing Asia and the Pacific further citing the global slowdown, but raised the inflation outlook for next year due to persistent inflationary pressures from food and energy. The lender also said the Chinese economy is likely to grow slower than projected earlier due to the ‘zero-Covid’ approach and a weak property market.
