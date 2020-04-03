ADB Cuts Developing Asia’s Growth Outlook Sharply On Covid-19 Impact

The Asian Development Bank cut its growth projection for developing Asia due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, or covid-19 pandemic. In the Asian Development Outlook, released Friday, the ADB said regional economic growth will decline sharply this year before recovering in 2021. The lender forecast developing Asia to grow 2.2 percent in 2020.
