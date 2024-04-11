The Asian Development Bank upgraded the developing Asia growth outlook despite the slowdown in China as strong domestic demand and improvement in semiconductors and services exports in the remaining region boost expansion. The Manila-based lender raised its developing Asia growth outlook for this year to 4.9 percent from 4.8 percent projected in December. Growth is forecast to remain steady at 4.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- ECB Holds Rates Steady, Signals Easing Ahead - April 11, 2024
- ADB Upgrades Developing Asia Growth Outlook Despite China Slowdown - April 11, 2024
- China Inflation Eases More Than Expected; Producer Prices Fall Further - April 11, 2024