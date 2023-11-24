Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey is set to testify before the parliamentary committee on Tuesday. No other major reports are due from Europe today. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for October. The budget surplus is forecast to rise to GBP 21 billion from GBP 13.5 billion in September.
