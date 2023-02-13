Following the favorable development in energy prices and the diversification of supply sources, the euro area is set to avoid a recession and gradually pick up pace next year, as inflation likely peaked and has loosened its grip on economic activity, the European Commission said in its interim forecast, released Monday.
