The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday, after the New Zealand’s central bank signaled further delay in interest rate cuts due to sticky inflation. The New Zealand’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged for the seventh straight meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, led by Governor Adrian Orr, decided to hold the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent.
