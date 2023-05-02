The Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute about 70 percent of the global expansion this year, led by the recovery in China and the resilient growth in India that are projected to account for more than half of the world economic output growth, the International Monetary Fund said. Growth in Asia and the Pacific is projected to increase this year to 4.6 percent from 3.8 percent in 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due - May 3, 2023
- Dollar Turns Weak Against Major Counterparts Ahead Of Fed Policy - May 2, 2023
- UK Manufacturing Downturn Continues In April - May 2, 2023