Australia 1 Year Bond Yield was 0.31 percent on Wednesday November 3, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. Historically, the Australia 52 Week Bill Yield reached an all time high of 7.33 in June of 2008. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia 52W.
