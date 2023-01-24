Reflecting the slowdown in the economy, Australia’s business conditions weakened for a third month in a row in December and are likely to ease further, while sentiment logged a moderate improvement, survey results from the National Australia Bank showed Tuesday. The NAB business conditions index fell eight points to 12 in December.
