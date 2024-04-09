Australia’s business conditions edged down one point in March, while confidence gained a point and cost pressures softened further, survey results from NAB showed on Tuesday.
The business conditions index fell to 9 in March from 10 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the business confidence indicator rose to 1 from zero in February.
