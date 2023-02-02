Australia’s business conditions remained positive in the final quarter of 2022, but sentiment eroded significantly amid concerns about the global and domestic economic growth, survey results from National Australia Bank showed on Thursday. The NAB business conditions index dropped five points to 18 in the fourth quarter from 23 in the third quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Australia Business Conditions Remain Strong, Confidence Weakens – NAB - February 2, 2023
- Eurozone Investment Outlook Bleak - February 2, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: ECB, BoE Monetary Policy Announcements Due - February 2, 2023