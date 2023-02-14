Australia’s business confidence and conditions improved in January signaling that the economy remained resilient to headwinds from inflation and higher interest rates, survey results from National Australia Bank showed on Tuesday. The business confidence index rose to +6 in January from zero in December. Following two months of rebound, confidence turned positive.
