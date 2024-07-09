Australia’s business confidence improved in June to the highest since early 2003 but consumer sentiment remained deeply pessimistic in July, private survey results showed on Tuesday. The business sentiment index advanced to +4 in June from -2 in May, monthly survey data from NAB showed today. The increase was led by the strength in manufacturing and wholesale.
