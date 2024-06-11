Australia business confidence turned negative in May underscoring that the economic activity continued to remain subdued into the second quarter, survey results from NAB showed on Tuesday. The business confidence index dropped to -3 in May from +2 in April.
At -6, the forward orders index remained deep in the negative zone.
