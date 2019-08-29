Australia Capital Spending Falls Unexpectedly In Q2

Australia’s capital expenditure declined unexpectedly in the second quarter as robust growth in machinery and equipment investment was offset by weaker spending on buildings, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday. Total new capital expenditure decreased 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent.
