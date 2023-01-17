Australia’s consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in January to mark its biggest monthly rise since April 2021, as consumers got a temporary boost due to an interval from the Reserve Bank’s rate hikes, although the overall economic picture is still gloomy, survey results from Westpac showed on Tuesday.
