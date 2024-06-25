Australia consumer confidence improved in June but remained firmly in the negative zone largely due to concerns about inflation, growth and interest rate outlook, survey data from Westpac showed on Tuesday. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 83.6 in June from 82.2 in May.
