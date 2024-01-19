Australia consumer confidence weakened further at the start of the year as the rising cost of living and high interest rates continued to weigh on incomes, survey results from Westpac showed on Tuesday. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 81.0 in January from 82.1 in December.
