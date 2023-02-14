Australia’s consumer sentiment declined sharply in February to near historic lows seen last year due to the cost of living pressures and interest rate hikes, survey results from Westpac showed on Tuesday. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment index fell 6.9 percent to 78.5 in February from 84.3 in January.
