Employment Rate in Australia decreased to 64.36 percent in September from 64.49 percent in August of 2023. Employment Rate in Australia averaged 59.36 percent from 1978 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 64.50 percent in November of 2022 and a record low of 54 percent in April of 1983. In Australia, the employment rate measures the number of people who have a job as a percentage of the working age population. This page provides – Australia Employment Rate- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

