Export Prices MoM in Australia increased to -3.10 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from -8.50 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Export Prices MoM in Australia averaged 1.30 percent from 1974 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 16.10 percent in the second quarter of 2010 and a record low of -20.60 percent in the second quarter of 2009. In Australia, Export Prices correspond to the rate of change in the prices of goods and services sold by residents of that country to foreign buyers. Export Prices are heavily affected by exchange rates. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Export Prices QoQ.

Read Full Story