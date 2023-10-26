Export Prices in Australia decreased to 163.90 points in the third quarter of 2023 from 169.10 points in the second quarter of 2023. Export Prices in Australia averaged 63.81 points from 1974 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 190.40 points in the second quarter of 2022 and a record low of 16.30 points in the third quarter of 1974. In Australia, Export Prices correspond to the rate of change in the prices of goods and services sold by residents of that country to foreign buyers. Export Prices are heavily affected by exchange rates. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Export Prices – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

