Australia Exports – Cases, Bags, Trunks, Travel Sets, Jewellery Boxes

Exports – Cases, Bags, Trunks, Travel Sets, Jewellery Boxes in Australia decreased to 5 AUD Million in May from 6 AUD Million in April of 2020. Exports – Cases, Bags, Trunks, Travel Sets, Jewell in Australia averaged 2.32 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 11 AUD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Cases, Bags, Trunks, Travel Sets, Jewe.

