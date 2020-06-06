Australia Exports – Cereal&Flour Preparations, Fruits Or Vegetables Starch

Exports – Cereal&Flour Preparations, Fruits Or Vegetables Starch in Australia decreased to 69 AUD Million in April from 101 AUD Million in March of 2020. Exports – Cereal&Flour Preparations, Fruits Or Veg in Australia averaged 42.08 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 103 AUD Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 8 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Cereal&flour Preparations, Fruits Or V.

