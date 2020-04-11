Australia Exports – Clay Cnstr. Materials & Refractory Cnstr. Materials

Exports – Clay Cnstr. Materials & Refractory Cnstr. Materials in Australia increased to 3 AUD Million in February from 2 AUD Million in January of 2020. Exports – Clay Cnstr. Materials & Refractory Cnstr in Australia averaged 4.17 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 10 AUD Million in May of 1996 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Clay Cnstr. Materials & Refractory Cns.

Read Full Story