Australia Exports – Cotton, Not Manufactured Into Yarn Or Fabric

Exports – Cotton, Not Manufactured Into Yarn Or Fabric in Australia decreased to 45 AUD Million in July from 50 AUD Million in June of 2020. Exports – Cotton, Not Manufactured Into Yarn Or Fa in Australia averaged 104.21 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 467 AUD Million in July of 2014 and a record low of 2 AUD Million in February of 1995. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Cotton, Not Manufactured Into Yarn Or.

