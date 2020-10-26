Australia Exports – Crustaceans,Molluscs,Aquatic Invertebrates

Exports – Crustaceans,Molluscs,Aquatic Invertebrates in Australia decreased to 48 AUD Million in August from 57 AUD Million in July of 2020. Exports – Crustaceans,Molluscs,Aquatic Invertebrat in Australia averaged 67.56 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 165 AUD Million in February of 2018 and a record low of 17 AUD Million in February of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Crustaceans,molluscs,aquatic Invertebr.

