Australia Exports – Dyeing – Tanning And Colouring Materials

Exports – Dyeing – Tanning And Colouring Materials in Australia decreased to 51 AUD Million in August from 58 AUD Million in July of 2020. Exports – Dyeing – Tanning And Colouring Materials in Australia averaged 49.41 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 116 AUD Million in March of 2020 and a record low of 7 AUD Million in October of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Dyeing – Tanning And Colouring Materia.

