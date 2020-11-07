Australia Exports – Elecl. Appar.,Elecl. Resistors,Circuits, Boards,Panels

Exports – Elecl. Appar.,Elecl. Resistors,Circuits, Boards,Panels in Australia decreased to 48 AUD Million in September from 61 AUD Million in August of 2020. Exports – Elecl. Appar.,Elecl. Resistors,Circuits, in Australia averaged 33.79 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 71 AUD Million in November of 2012 and a record low of 2 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Elecl. Appar.,elecl. Resistors,circuit.

