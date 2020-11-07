Australia Exports – Elecl. Machinery – Apparatus – Appliances And Parts

Exports – Elecl. Machinery – Apparatus – Appliances And Parts in Australia decreased to 171 AUD Million in September from 192 AUD Million in August of 2020. Exports – Elecl. Machinery – Apparatus – Appliance in Australia averaged 116.39 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 201 AUD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 11 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Elecl. Machinery – Apparatus – Applian.

