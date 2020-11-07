Australia Exports – Electric Power Machinery & Parts Thereof

Exports – Electric Power Machinery & Parts Thereof in Australia decreased to 17 AUD Million in September from 27 AUD Million in August of 2020. Exports – Electric Power Machinery & Parts Thereof in Australia averaged 8.38 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 27 AUD Million in August of 2020 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Electric Power Machinery & Parts There.

