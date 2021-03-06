Australia Exports F.O.B – Cereal Grains & Cerial Prep. (Quarterly) (Susp.)

Exports F.O.B – Cereal Grains & Cerial Prep. (Quarterly) (Susp.) in Australia increased to 1864 AUD Million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 1023 AUD Million in the third quarter of 2020. Exports F.O.B – Cereal Grains & Cerial Prep. (Quar in Australia averaged 1059.38 AUD Million from 1969 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 3037 AUD Million in the first quarter of 2014 and a record low of 71 AUD Million in the fourth quarter of 1973. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of F.o.b – Cereal Grains & Cerial Prep. (.

