Australia Exports F.O.B – Coal, Coke & Briquettes (Quarterly) (Susp.)

Exports F.O.B – Coal, Coke & Briquettes (Quarterly) (Susp.) in Australia increased to 9453 AUD Million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 9199 AUD Million in the third quarter of 2020. Exports F.O.B – Coal, Coke & Briquettes (Quarterly in Australia averaged 4157.74 AUD Million from 1969 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 18300 AUD Million in the fourth quarter of 2008 and a record low of 43 AUD Million in the third quarter of 1969. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of F.o.b – Coal, Coke & Briquettes (quart.

