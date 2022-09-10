Australia Exports Fob – Manufactures Not Elsewhere Categorised

Exports Fob – Manufactures Not Elsewhere Categorised in Australia decreased to 2059 AUD Million in July from 2202 AUD Million in June of 2022. Exports Fob – Manufactures Not Elsewhere Categoris in Australia averaged 807.27 AUD Million from 1971 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 2331 AUD Million in November of 2019 and a record low of 24 AUD Million in July of 1972. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Fob – Manufactures Not Elsewhere Categ.

