Australia Exports – Furn. & Parts Thereof, Bedding & Similar Stuffed Furng

Exports – Furn. & Parts Thereof, Bedding & Similar Stuffed Furng in Australia decreased to 15 AUD Million in September from 16 AUD Million in August of 2021. Exports – Furn. & Parts Thereof, Bedding & Similar in Australia averaged 9 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 18 AUD Million in March of 2002 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Furn. & Parts Thereof Bedding & Simila.

Read Full Story