Australia Exports – Household Type Elecl. & Non Elecl. Equipment, Nes

Exports – Household Type Elecl. & Non Elecl. Equipment, Nes in Australia decreased to 13 AUD Million in December from 15 AUD Million in November of 2021. Exports – Household Type Elecl. & Non Elecl. Equip in Australia averaged 10.37 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 19 AUD Million in May of 2002 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Household Type Elecl. & Non Elecl. Equ.

