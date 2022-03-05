Australia Exports – Inorganic Chemical Elements, Oxides & Halogen Salts

Exports – Inorganic Chemical Elements, Oxides & Halogen Salts in Australia decreased to 93 AUD Million in January from 96 AUD Million in December of 2021. Exports – Inorganic Chemical Elements, Oxides & Ha in Australia averaged 33.69 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 96 AUD Million in March of 2014 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Inorganic Chemical Elements, Oxides &.

Read Full Story